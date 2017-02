LONDON Dec 2 The euro jumped to a session high against the dollar on Friday on speculation that the European Central Bank could be ramping up its lending to weak euro zone countries through the International Monetary Fund.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.3538 up 0.45 percent on the day.

"Media reports that the ECB lending through the IMF is seen as the catalyst," said a London based spot trader. "Stops got triggered above $1.3530."