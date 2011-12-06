LONDON Dec 6 The euro rose to a session high versus the dollar on Tuesday after German industrial orders for October posted their strongest rise since March 2010.

The single currency climbed to $1.34283 versus the dollar on trading platform EBS, although market players said gains may be capped by offers seen $1.3430-50.

The euro also turned higher on the day versus sterling , hitting a session high of 85.79 pence.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)