LONDON Dec 7 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Wednesday, turning negative on the day as a German official expressed pessimism on an overall deal at this week's summit, denting hopes for a comprehensive agreement.

The euro fell to $1.3377 on trading platform EBS from around $1.3417 before the comments. It traded down around 0.15 percent on the day, with traders saying the single currency extended losses after dropping below reported stop loss orders at $1.3400. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)