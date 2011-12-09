LONDON Dec 9 The euro rose to a session high versus the dollar on Friday after a source told Reuters China's central bank will create a new investment vehicle worth $300 billion, part of which will be focused on investments in Europe.

The euro rose to $1.3422 on trading platform EBS from around $1.3380 beforehand to trade with gains of around 0.5 percent for the day. (neal.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; neal.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +44 207 5420876)