LONDON Jan 23 The euro rose to a near three-week high against a broadly weaker dollar on Monday, as stops were triggered and Italian bond yields fell, with expectations of easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve also helping the common currency.

The euro rose to $1.2996, its highest level since Jan. 4, as stops hit triggered above $1.2950. Gains were expected to be capped by offers around $1.30 as the market awaited a deal on a Greek debt swap, with option barriers cited at that level.

The dollar also fell to a one-month low versus the Swiss franc of 0.9289 francs.