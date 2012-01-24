LONDON Jan 24 The euro hit a near
three-week high against the dollar and rose close to a four-week
peak against sterling on Tuesday, buoyed by better euro zone PMI
surveys that raised hopes the currency bloc can avoid slipping
into recession.
The single currency rose to $1.3063, its highest
level since Jan.4, with traders citing buying by a U.S.
investment bank that helped trigger reported stops above
$1.3060.
The euro also rose to a fresh high against sterling
at 83.90 pence, its strongest in nearly four weeks.
The dollar fell to a six-week low against the Swiss franc of
0.9235 francs on trading platform EBS.