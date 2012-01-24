LONDON Jan 24 The euro hit a near three-week high against the dollar and rose close to a four-week peak against sterling on Tuesday, buoyed by better euro zone PMI surveys that raised hopes the currency bloc can avoid slipping into recession.

The single currency rose to $1.3063, its highest level since Jan.4, with traders citing buying by a U.S. investment bank that helped trigger reported stops above $1.3060.

The euro also rose to a fresh high against sterling at 83.90 pence, its strongest in nearly four weeks.

The dollar fell to a six-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.9235 francs on trading platform EBS.