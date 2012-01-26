LONDON Jan 26 The euro rose to five week high against the dollar and climbed to a one-month peak against the yen on Thursday on speculation of a breakthrough in Greek debt negotiations and as a dovish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve supported risk appetite.

The euro rose to $1.31678 against the dollar, moving past its 55-day moving average which comes in arouond $1.3130, and its highest level since Dec. 21. Against the yen, the euro rose past reported option barriers at 102 to climb to 102.096 yen.

The dollar index fell to 79.161, its lowest level since Dec 12.

(reporting by Anirban Nag)