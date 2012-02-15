LONDON, Feb. 15 The euro fell to the day's low versus the dollar on Wednesday after euro zone officials said a proposal was being considered to delay all or part of a Greek bailout, triggering stop-loss sell orders in the common currency.

The euro fell to a nine-day low of $1.30668 on trading platform EBS to trade down around 0.3 percent for the day compared to around $1.3120 before the headline. Traders said stop-losses were hit on the break of $1.3100.

