Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
LONDON, Feb. 15 The euro fell to the day's low versus the dollar on Wednesday after euro zone officials said a proposal was being considered to delay all or part of a Greek bailout, triggering stop-loss sell orders in the common currency.
The euro fell to a nine-day low of $1.30668 on trading platform EBS to trade down around 0.3 percent for the day compared to around $1.3120 before the headline. Traders said stop-losses were hit on the break of $1.3100.
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan