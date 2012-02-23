LONDON Feb 23 The euro rose to a 10-week high against sterling on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session when more dovish-than-expected Bank of England minutes raised the possibility of more quantitative easing later in the year.

The single currency rose around 0.2 percent on the day to 84.71 pence, its highest level since Dec. 13. Traders reported euro buying by an Asian central bank.