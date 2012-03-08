UPDATE 1-Italian bond yields set for first weekly fall in five
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
LONDON, March 8 The euro rose one percent on the day versus the yen on Thursday as optimism Greece would secure enough private sector take-up for a bond swap to avert a disorderly default boosted the common currency and stoked demand for riskier assets.
The euro rose to 107.88 yen on trading platform EBS, with the yen also under pressure after Japan posted its first current account deficit in three years. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
Feb 17 U.S. stock index futures fell for the second straight day on Friday, after a record-setting few days on Wall Street, as investors await clarity on economic policy and ahead of a long weekend.