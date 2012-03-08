LONDON, March 8 The euro rose one percent on the day versus the yen on Thursday as optimism Greece would secure enough private sector take-up for a bond swap to avert a disorderly default boosted the common currency and stoked demand for riskier assets.

The euro rose to 107.88 yen on trading platform EBS, with the yen also under pressure after Japan posted its first current account deficit in three years. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)