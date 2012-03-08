(repeats to additional subscribers without changes to text)
LONDON, March 8 The euro and German bund
futures barely moved on Thursday after the European Central Bank
held interest rates unchanged, as widely expected.
The euro was up 0.7 percent at $1.3242, unchanged
from before the decision, with near term resistance at its
100-day moving average of around $1.3265.
German Bund futures showed little reaction and were
last down 32 ticks on the day at 138.24.
European shares were also little changed. At 1247
GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1.3 percent at 1,072.27 points.
(Reporting by London Financial markets team)