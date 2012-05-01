UPDATE 1-German economy rebounds in final quarter of 2016
* Inflation hits highest level since July 2013 (Adds inflation data, analysts on outlook)
LONDON May 1 The euro and Swiss franc rose to four-week highs against a broadly weaker dollar in thin liquidity on Tuesday, with the greenback under pressure following weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data the previous day.
The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.3274 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early April. Gains were expected to be capped by reported offers around $1.3280.
The dollar also fell against the Swiss franc, dropping 0.2 percent on the day to 0.90500 francs.
Traders reported thin trading volumes as a result of a European public holiday. (RM:nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Inflation hits highest level since July 2013 (Adds inflation data, analysts on outlook)
SHANGHAI, Feb 14 China's foreign exchange regulator began surveying firms in Shanghai in early February about the impact on cross-border trade of possible protectionist measures by the United States, two sources said on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Shorter-dated Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday as firm results at a five-year debt auction lifted sentiment, although longer-dated maturities sagged and steepened the overall yield curve.