LONDON May 3 The euro fell to its lowest in 10 days against the dollar on Thursday as the market awaited a news conference from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi which follows Wednesday's very weak euro zone data.

The euro fell to $1.31185, according to EBS data, with traders saying stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break below Wednesday's low of $1.3122. The euro's low roughly coincided with its 100-day moving average.

The ECB earlier left interest rates on hold at 1.0 percent, with the news conference due at 1230 GMT. (Reporting by London Forex team)