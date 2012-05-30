UPDATE 1-Fed aims to hike rates, based on more growth and fiscal stimulus -Dudley
* Eventually shedding bonds could 'stretch out' rate hikes (Adds comments on balance sheet)
LONDON May 30 The euro extended losses on Wednesday, falling 1 percent on the day against the safe-haven Japanese yen as Spanish banking sector worries intensified and after borrowing costs for Italy rose sharply at an auction of government debt.
The euro dropped to a fresh four-month low of 98.274 yen, according to EBS data.
It also dropped to a fresh low against the dollar of $1.2433, its weakest in nearly two years.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Federal Reserve aims to raise U.S. interest rates in the months ahead if the economy continues to grow a bit above its trend and if, as expected, fiscal policies provide stimulus, an influential Fed policymaker said on Wednesday.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022