LONDON, June 1 The euro fell to a fresh 23-month low against the dollar and slumped to its lowest in more than 11 years versus the yen on Friday on mounting worries about the Spanish banking sector and growing risks that Spain may need an international bailout.

The yen benefited broadly from safe-haven flows, hitting a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar. The dollar fell to 78.172 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest since mid-February.

The euro fell to 96.258, its lowest since December 2000, and triggering stops below 96.40 yen, traders said.

The dollar rose to a 15-1/2 month high against the Swiss franc, rising to 0.97523 francs on EBS. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by William James)