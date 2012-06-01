LONDON, June 1 The euro fell to a fresh 23-month
low against the dollar and slumped to its lowest in more than 11
years versus the yen on Friday on mounting worries about the
Spanish banking sector and growing risks that Spain may need an
international bailout.
The yen benefited broadly from safe-haven flows, hitting a
3-1/2 month high against the dollar. The dollar fell to
78.172 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest since
mid-February.
The euro fell to 96.258, its lowest since December 2000, and
triggering stops below 96.40 yen, traders said.
The dollar rose to a 15-1/2 month high against the Swiss
franc, rising to 0.97523 francs on EBS.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by William James)