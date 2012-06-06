GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
LONDON, June 6 The euro rose against the dollar and the yen on Wednesday, with investors cutting bearish positions against the common currency and as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may launch another round of quantitative easing supported risk appetite.
The euro rose above reported offers from Asian investors at $1.2500 to hit a session high of $1.25210 on trading platform EBS.
The euro also rose 1 percent on the day against the safe-haven Japanese yen, advancing to 99.118 yen, its highest level since May 30.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag)
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures