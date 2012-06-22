BRIEF-Bell announces offering of MTN debentures
* Net proceeds of offering are intended to be used principally to partially fund acquisition by BCE of Manitoba Telecom Services
(Corrects to say euro fell to a session low in first par)
LONDON, June 22 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Friday with risk sentiment considerably hurt by more signs of a global slowdown and a Moody's downgrade of the world's major banks.
The safe-haven dollar was broadly higher. The dollar index rose 0.15 percent to 82.437, its highest level since June 13.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.25242 on trading platform EBS, on selling by macro funds with stops cited below 1.2510. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nia Williams)
* Presbia says extended shareholder rights offering for up to 4.5 million of its ordinary shares until March 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb prices $1.5 billion of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: