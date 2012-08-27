LONDON Aug 27 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Monday after an influential survey of German business sentiment was not as bad as some had expected.

The euro rose to $1.25305 after the Ifo survey was released, from around $1.2515 beforehand -- up 0.15 percent on the day.

While the Ifo business climate index fell slightly more than expected in August, the current conditions index held up better than forecast.