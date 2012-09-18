European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
LONDON, Sept 18 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Tuesday and Spanish government bond yields rose as Spain's reluctance to ask for a sovereign bailout unnerved some investors.
The single currency fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1.30706. Stops loss orders were cited below $1.3070.
Two-year Spanish bond yields were up 6.7 basis points on the day at 3.47 percent, well off their best levels of 2.7 percent seen in the wake of the European Central Bank's recent bond-buying announcement.
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source
LONDON, Feb 21 Politics have rarely been more fraught on either side of the Atlantic in the post-war era, and yet European stocks are marching steadily higher - casting doubt on the old adage that markets don't like uncertainty.