China completes $1.15 trln investment in major projects by end-2016 -state planner
BEIJING, Feb 15 China completed 7.92 trillion yuan ($1.15 trillion) worth of investment in major projects by end of 2016, the state planner said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Sept 19 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains, with traders citing talk of European banks selling the currency and investors taking profits on its earlier gains versus the yen.
The euro fell 0.2 percent on the day to $1.30109 on EBS trading platform, with stop loss sell orders cited on the break below $1.3000. It had earlier hit a peak of $1.30856.
It also erased earlier gains against the yen following further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan. The euro was flat at 102.82 yen, off an earlier high of 103.63 yen.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
* Central bank has signalled move to gradual policy tightening