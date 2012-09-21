Some Platinum hedge fund clients get hopeful sign from receiver
NEW YORK, Feb 13 A federal court-appointed receiver for troubled U.S. hedge fund manager Platinum Partners has hinted that some clients may yet recover much of their assets.
LONDON, Sept 21 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Friday on reported heavy selling by a U.S. investor, reflecting uncertainty in the market over whether Spain will ask for a bailout.
The euro turned negative on the day to hit a session low of $1.2956 on trading platform EBS.
* Golar lng limited announces proposed offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose for the fifth straight day on Monday, posting a fresh all-time peak as financials and industrials climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on resource shares.