LONDON Oct 18 The euro rose to a five-month high against the safe-haven Japanese yen and a session high against the dollar on Thursday with the single currency helped by good demand at a Spanish bond auction.

The euro rose past a reported option barrier at 104.00 yen to hit 104.04 yen, its highest level since early May. The euro also rose to a session high against the dollar of $1.3129, very close to its one-month high of $1.3140 struck on Wednesday.

The dollar also rose to a two-month high against the yen of 79.275 yen on trading platform EBS on reported buying of dollars by macro funds after U.S. bond yields rose on the back of strong housing numbers on Wednesday.

The higher-yielding Australian dollar also rose to a three-week high US$1.0412.