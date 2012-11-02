LONDON Nov 2 The euro fell to a three-week low against the dollar on Friday, pushing the dollar index to a seven-week high, with traders citing option related selling of the euro by macro investors.

The euro fell to $1.2865, down 0.6 percent on the day to hit its lowest level since Oct. 11. Traders said macro funds sold the euro to take out a $1.2880 to $1.3040 "double no touch" options barrier.

The dollar index rose to 80.389, its highest level since Sept. 11.