Brussels warns French economy out of kilter, chides Germany, Italy
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 The European Commission warned France two months before elections that its economy was out of balance and in need of reforms as it also chided Germany and Italy.
LONDON Nov 6, The euro fell to an 8-week low against the dollar on Tuesday on concerns over whether Greece will qualify for its next aid tranche from the EU, IMF and ECB.
The euro hit its lowest level since Sept 11, falling to $1.27635, having broken out of the range between $1.2800 to 1.3100 it has been in since mid-September.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 The European Commission warned France two months before elections that its economy was out of balance and in need of reforms as it also chided Germany and Italy.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 The European Commission warned Italy on Wednesday it could launch a sanctions procedure over the country's growing debt if Rome did not by the end of April adopt new belt-tightening measures worth at least 0.2 percent of its gross domestic product.
* Urban Communications Inc. announces loan extension and variation agreement