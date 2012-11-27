LONDON Nov 27 The euro pulled back from a
one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Federal
Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher reiterated his
hawkish stance on the Fed's quantative easing programme.
The dollar index recouped losses and was last trading
flat on the day at 80.266.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.29565 on EBS,
down 0.1 percent, and well below a one-month high of $1.3010
struck in the Asian session after international lenders agreed
on a package of measures to reduce Greek debt by 40 billion
euros.
Traders cited bids around $1.2940 which could limit losses
in the near term.