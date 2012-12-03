LONDON Dec 3 The euro rose to a six-week high against the dollar on Monday as investors unwound short bets on falling peripheral euro zone bond yields and on signs Germany may be open to a Greek debt write-down.

The euro's gains drove the dollar index to a one-month low of 79.918, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro rose to $1.3049 on trading platform EBS with offers cited above $1.3050/60.