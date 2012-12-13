LONDON Dec 13 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar and the yen on Thursday, with traders reporting euro selling by long-term investors on top of earlier selling by an Asian central bank.

The euro was down 0.1 percent on the day and hit a low for the day of $1.3050 on EBS trading platform. Traders said reported bids at that level may stem its fall, though stop loss sell orders were said to lurk at $1.3045.

The euro also fell to the day's low of 108.72 yen.