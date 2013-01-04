DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON Jan 4 The euro fell to a three-week low against the dollar on Friday with the U.S. currency bolstered by latest Federal Reserve minutes that raised some concerns that it may slow future asset purchases.
The euro fell to $1.3006, its lowest level since Dec. 12 with near term support at its 55-day moving average of $1.2986 and bids reported below that.
The dollar also rose to a three-week high against the Swiss franc of 0.9294 francs on trading platform EBS.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Mexico's stock market and peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could affect local markets. Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at 20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's second-largest economy. Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial
* Raises FY18 revenue guidance (Adds details from conference call, analyst comments, updates share price)