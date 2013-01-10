LONDON Jan 10 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar and the yen on Thursday after Spain saw good demand at an auction of government debt.

The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to a high of $1.3094 against the dollar and rose 0.5 percent to a peak of 115.43 yen, taking it closer to the 18-month high of 115.995 hit in early January.

Traders reported stop loss buy orders in euro/dollar at $1.3110 and $1.3115.