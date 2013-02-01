CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pressure mounts on France's Fillon as party heavyweights look to Juppe
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON Feb 1 The euro rose broadly and stocks extended gains on Friday after better-than-expected euro zone manufacturing data fuelled optimism that the worst of the region's debt crisis had passed.
The euro hit a 14-month high against the dollar of $1.3657 , its highest level since November 2011 and breaking through a reported options barrier at $1.3650.
The single currency also hit a 33-month high against the yen , rising more than 1 percent on the day to 125.965 yen.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares slightly extended gains after the data and was last trading 0.4 percent higher at 1,169.14 points.
Weakness against the euro also dragged the dollar lower against the Swiss franc, with the U.S. currency hitting a nine-month low of 0.9058 francs.
LONDON, March 5 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would keep "reserves in the tank" to see the economy through its looming Brexit challenge, signalling little room for extra spending in this week's budget despite better news on borrowing.
PARIS, March 5 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will speak on France 2 television's Sunday evening news programme, the broadcaster said, after he had earlier cancelled a Monday morning radio appearance that was to discuss his campaign.