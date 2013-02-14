LONDON Feb 14 The euro extended losses against the dollar while stocks fell on Thursday to after data showed that the euro zone economy contracted more than expected, leaving the currency bloc in a recession.

The euro fell 0.8 percent to $1.33350 down from $1.3365 after euro zone data showed the economy had contracted by 0.6 percent, more than the 0.4 percent forecasted by economists.

The dollar's gains against the euro, lifted the dollar index to a 1-month high of 80.557.

German Bund futures hit a session high of 142.35 after the data, up 30 ticks on the day and EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips hit a session low of 2,649.11 points, down 0.2 percent on the day.