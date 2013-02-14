LONDON Feb 14 The euro extended losses against
the dollar while stocks fell on Thursday to after data showed
that the euro zone economy contracted more than expected,
leaving the currency bloc in a recession.
The euro fell 0.8 percent to $1.33350 down from
$1.3365 after euro zone data showed the economy had contracted
by 0.6 percent, more than the 0.4 percent forecasted by
economists.
The dollar's gains against the euro, lifted the dollar index
to a 1-month high of 80.557.
German Bund futures hit a session high of 142.35
after the data, up 30 ticks on the day and EuroSTOXX 50
index of euro zone blue chips hit a session low of
2,649.11 points, down 0.2 percent on the day.