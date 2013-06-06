LONDON, June 6 The euro rose to a four-week high
against a weaker dollar on Thursday before an European Central
Bank meeting where it is expected to keep interest rates
unchanged.
Investors had been building short positions against the euro
on expectations that the ECB could lower rates and take its
deposit rate to below zero, if the economy deteriorated.
But according to a Reuters poll, the ECB is unlikely to cut
its refinance or deposit rate later on Thursday.
The euro rose to $1.3127, its highest level since May
9 and up 0.2 percent on the day.
The euro's gains dragged the dollar index to a four-week low
of 82.394.