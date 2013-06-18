BRIEF-Manulife Investments terminates certain funds
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 18 The euro rose to a four-month high versus the dollar on Tuesday as market participants positioned for a better-than-expected German ZEW economic sentiment reading at 0900 GMT.
The single currency hit a peak of $1.3391, which was its highest level since Feb. 20. It was last trading up 0.1 percent at $1.3383. Traders cited institutional investors as buyers of the euro.
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv