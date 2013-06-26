LONDON, June 26 The euro fell to a three-week low against the dollar on Wednesday after comments from European Central Bank president Mario Draghi who flagged downside risks to growth and said monetary policy would remain accommodative.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3037, its lowest since June 3.

Spreads between 10-year U.S. Treasuries and German bund yields have widened to their highest since April 2010 in favour of the former.