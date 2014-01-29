LONDON Jan 29 The euro fell against the dollar and extended losses against the yen on Wednesday after European Central Bank council member Christian Noyer said that any rise in the exchange rate would be negative.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3614 from around $1.3637 before his comments.

The euro was down 0.7 percent against the yen, dropping to 139.72 yen from 140.5 yen beforehand.