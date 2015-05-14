* Euro up 9 pct from 12-year lows vs dollar
* Rising German bund yields have underpinned euro
* Forecasts for euro/dollar parity being challenged
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 14 Revised expectations of when the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and a sell-off in
German bonds have catapulted the euro from 12-year lows,
frustrating all those who bet the single currency was heading
for parity against the dollar.
In the derivatives market, currency options show the bias
for further euro weakness is waning fast ,
and some macro funds are closing bets against the euro.
It may be too early to call a decisive turn by the euro,
which fell from $1.3910 in May 2014 to a 12-year low of $1.0457
in mid-March. But a few banks are recommending clients take
advantage of its recent bounce and buy euros.
That contrasts with a wave of "sell" recommendations at the
start of the year. Forecasters predicted then the European
Central Bank's 1 trillion-euro bond-buying programme --
quantitative easing -- would drive the euro below $1.00
within months.
Speculative bets against the euro peaked in late April. And
then the tide turned.
"All those expecting the euro to drop to parity and below
will have to step back and re-assess," said Jeremy Stretch, head
of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "There is a growing
frustration in the short euro/long dollar trade."
Most banks have not publicly changed their bearish euro
forecasts. But since its mid-March low, the euro has gained 9.3
percent to trade above $1.14, and on a broader trade-weighted
basis, it has risen 3.3 percent in the past month.
One reason for the euro's recovery has been a steady stream
of improved euro zone data. In contrast, growth in the first
quarter in the United States was disappointing. That has
prompted many to push expectations of the first Fed rate hike to
the end of the year, from June earlier.
A narrowing yield gap between German Bunds and U.S.
Treasuries during the global bond rout that took hold in late
April has also supported the euro.
With German sovereign yields rising at a faster pace, the
gap between 10-year Bunds and Treasuries
has shrunk to 152 basis points from 182 a month ago. That makes
the euro more attractive to investors chasing higher yields.
In mid-April, with most euro-denominated bonds trading in
negative territory, many were expecting the 10-year Bund yield
to drop below zero, having hit record lows of 0.05 percent.
CLOSING SHORT BETS
Mark Haefele, global chief investment Officer at UBS Wealth
Management, said the rise in euro-denominated yields would
lessen the potential for outflows from fixed-income assets in
the months ahead.
"We have decided to close our underweight position in the
euro relative to the dollar," he said. "The trade's risks now
outweigh the likely rewards."
For many funds, asset managers and speculators, short
euro/long dollar was one of the hottest trades to take advantage
of the diverging monetary policy outlooks between the Fed and
the ECB. That made it a very crowded and one-sided bet.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators have been cutting record-high short euro positions,
giving a fillip to the single currency.
In March, HSBC went against the tide and raised its forecast
for the euro to $1.20 by year end. Now analysts at Westpac have
joined in, recommending buying the euro, which they say could
run up to $1.15.
"All our model signals are bullish euro - higher bund yields
drag up our euro total yield signal, better data trends of late
give the region a positive growth signal ... while the region's
still very healthy external surpluses keep our current account
momentum model firmly bullish euro too," Westpac said in a note.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag)