LONDON, June 12 The euro sank more than half a cent to less than $1.12 on Friday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a strong single currency made it harder for euro zone countries to reform.

"It seems Merkel is talking down the euro," said one London-based currency trader.

Already down around a third of a percent in early trade in Europe due to worries over Greece, the comments by Merkel drove the euro almost 1 percent weaker on the day to $1.1160 by 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham)