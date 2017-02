The euro fell 1 percent against the safe-haven yen and the dollar on Wednesday as investors such as macro funds stepped up selling in the common currency after Italian bond yields continued to surge with the 10-year yield hitting the 7 percent level.

The euro dropped to 106.42 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest since late October with near term support at its 55-day moving average of 106.19 yen. The euro was also down 1 percent versus the dollar at $1.3695.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)