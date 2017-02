LONDON Dec 13 The euro fell to a two-month low versus the yen on Tuesday as worries that ratings agencies may downgrade euro zone sovereigns over a lack of measures to tackle the debt crisis forced investors to sell the single currency in favour of safe havens.

The euro fell to 102.433 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest since Oct. 6, to trade with losses of 0.3 percent for the day.