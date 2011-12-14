LONDON Dec 14 The euro slipped versus the dollar on Wednesday after Italy paid a euro era record yield of 6.47 percent to sell five-year debt, adding to concerns that an EU summit last week had made little progress in tackling the region's debt crisis.

The euro slipped to $1.3037 from around $1.3057 before the auction results came out, although it held above an 11-month low of $1.3005 hit earlier in the session.

Supporting bids were seen around the psychologically key $1.30 level, traders said.