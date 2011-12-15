MOVES-Julian Cripps to head RPMI Railpen
Feb 7 RPMI on Tuesday appointed Julian Cripps as managing director of its investment business and as head of RPMI Railpen, a British investment management firm for trustees of the Railways Pension Scheme.
LONDON Dec 15 The euro fell to a two-month low versus the yen on Thursday as the single currency continued to come under selling pressure on lingering worries about the euro zone debt crisis. The single currency fell as low as 101.04 yen according to electronic trading platform EBS, its weakest since early October, and was at risk of pushing down towards 100.77 yen, a 10-year trough.
(Reporting by London Forex Team)
* General Motors Co files for mixed shelf offering; amount not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2lgJcrN Further company coverage:
Feb 7 TSG Consumer Partners LLC, a private equity firm specializing in consumer products, named Chase Brogan as principal.