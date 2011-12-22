LONDON Dec 22 The euro climbed to the
day's high against the dollar on Thursday, boosted as higher
stock prices suggested demand for riskier assets, while traders
also cited demand from Middle Eastern investors.
The euro rose more than half a percent on the day to
$1.3120 according to electronic trading platform EBS. The move
came as European share prices rose roughly 1 percent.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent versus a currency basket to the
day's trough of 79.646, and market participants said moves in
the euro and other currencies were being exacerbated by
holiday-thinned trade.
