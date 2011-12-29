LONDON Dec 29 The euro hit its lowest level versus the dollar in nearly a year on Thursday, after high 10-year bond yields at an Italian auction prompted investors to sell the single currency, with moves exacerbated by thin year-end trade.

The euro fell to $1.2883, its lowest level since Jan. 10. Traders cited supporting bids around $1.2880, but said there were hefty stop loss orders below that level.