LONDON Dec 29 The euro hit its lowest level versus the dollar in nearly a year on Thursday, after high 10-year bond yields at an Italian auction prompted investors to sell the single currency, with moves exacerbated by thin year-end trade.
The euro fell to $1.2883, its lowest level since Jan. 10. Traders cited supporting bids around $1.2880, but said there were hefty stop loss orders below that level.
HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 9:57 A.M. EST/1457 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Itaú sees Car Wash probe-related provisions at 'adequate' levels
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Loan-loss provisions at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA related to corporate borrowers ensnared in Brazil's worst corruption scandal are at adequate levels, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.