LONDON Jan 3 The euro rose 1 percent versus the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, boosted by better-than-expected economic data that fuelled demand for perceived riskier currencies and triggered a short-covering rally.

The euro climbed to a session high of $1.3059 on trading platform EBS, after triggering reported stop loss orders around $1.3050. It moved further away from a 15-month low of $1.2858 hit last week.