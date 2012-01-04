LONDON Jan 4 The euro fell to a one-year low versus sterling on Wednesday as worries over euro zone sovereign funding requirements and a likely recession for the bloc pushed investors away from the common currency in favour of perceived safer alternatives.

The broadly weaker euro fell to 83.005 pence to trade down 0.5 percent for the day after moving below its December low of 83.02.