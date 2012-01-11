LONDON Jan 11 The euro clawed back some losses and Bund futures retreated from the day's high on Wednesday after Germany suggested it may add more funding to a permanent euro zone bailout fund.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would be prepared to pay more capital into the European Stability Mechanism fund when it is launched later this year.

The euro jumped to around $1.2730 from around $1.2690 before the comments, pulling away from a session low of $1.2681.

Bund futures briefly turned negative before rebounding to stand at 138.80, 8 ticks higher on the day.

"The Merkel comments about Germany being ready to put more money into the ESM and that it is ready to act immediately seem like a change of tack. It seems a more proactive approach to the crisis," a bond trader said.