LONDON Jan 11 The euro clawed back some
losses and Bund futures retreated from the day's high on
Wednesday after Germany suggested it may add more funding to a
permanent euro zone bailout fund.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would be
prepared to pay more capital into the European Stability
Mechanism fund when it is launched later this year.
The euro jumped to around $1.2730 from around $1.2690
before the comments, pulling away from a session low of $1.2681.
Bund futures briefly turned negative before
rebounding to stand at 138.80, 8 ticks higher on the day.
"The Merkel comments about Germany being ready to put more
money into the ESM and that it is ready to act immediately seem
like a change of tack. It seems a more proactive approach to the
crisis," a bond trader said.
