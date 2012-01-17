LONDON Jan 17 The euro jumped to the day's high versus the dollar on Tuesday while German Bund futures extended losses after a strong reading of German business sentiment suggested the euro zone's largest economy was improving in the face of the region's debt crisis.

The euro jumped to a session high of $1.2800, and traded roughly 1 percent higher on the day.

It climbed from $1.2773 before the German ZEW institute said its reading of German economic sentiment rose to -21.6 this month, from -53.8 in December, its biggest monthly rise ever.

German Bund futures extended losses after the data to a new session low of 139.36, down 50 ticks on the day.

The dollar fell broadly after the figures, with the U.S. currency falling 1 percent on the day versus the Swiss franc to trade at 0.9450 francs.

(Reporting by London Markets Team)