(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON Jan 17 The euro jumped to the
day's high versus the dollar on Tuesday while German Bund
futures extended losses after a strong reading of German
business sentiment suggested the euro zone's largest economy was
improving in the face of the region's debt crisis.
The euro jumped to a session high of $1.2800, and
traded roughly 1 percent higher on the day.
It climbed from $1.2773 before the German ZEW institute said
its reading of German economic sentiment rose to -21.6 this
month, from -53.8 in December, its biggest monthly rise ever.
German Bund futures extended losses after the data
to a new session low of 139.36, down 50 ticks on the day.
The dollar fell broadly after the figures, with the U.S.
currency falling 1 percent on the day versus the Swiss franc to
trade at 0.9450 francs.
(Reporting by London Markets Team)