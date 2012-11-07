LONDON Nov 7 The euro pared gains on Wednesday after data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in German industrial output, raising concerns about the problems facing Europe's largest economy.

The euro fell to $1.2823 from around $1.2842 before the data, with traders saying stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break below $1.2825. However, it remained just in positive territory, trading up 0.1 percent on the day.

German industrial output dropped by 1.8 percent on the month in September, coming in well below the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of 37 economists for a 0.5 percent fall. It followed figures showing a steep drop in industrial orders on Tuesday.