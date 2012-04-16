LONDON, April 16 The euro fell to a two-month
low against the dollar and yen on Monday as concerns about
Spain's budget deficit pushed bond yields sharply higher and
drove investors to cut exposure to the euro zone.
The common currency fell to $1.29945 against the
dollar on trading platform EBS, down around 0.5 percent on the
day and breaking below reported options structures at $1.30.
The euro dropped to 104.66 against the safe haven Japanese
yen, with traders citing stop loss orders below
104.60 yen.
Broad demand for the dollar pushed the greenback to a
1-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.92517 francs.
